Jackson issues license agreement to Winnipeg Goldeyes for Ballpark use
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson announced a license agreement with the Winnipeg Goldeyes Baseball Club to operate professional baseball in Jackson, according to a news release.
The release says the agreement is non-exclusive, meaning the city can license other events for the Ballpark at Jackson, in addition to baseball.
The Ballpark at Jackson was previously under a license and use agreement with the Jackson Generals, which ended on May 30, the release says.