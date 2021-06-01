Jackson issues license agreement to Winnipeg Goldeyes for Ballpark use

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson announced a license agreement with the Winnipeg Goldeyes Baseball Club to operate professional baseball in Jackson, according to a news release.

The release says the agreement is non-exclusive, meaning the city can license other events for the Ballpark at Jackson, in addition to baseball.

The Ballpark at Jackson was previously under a license and use agreement with the Jackson Generals, which ended on May 30, the release says.