Jackson-Madison County Public Library begins Summer Reading Program
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Public Library has begun its Summer Reading Program.
The library says the program will bring:
- Challenges that can be completed for prize bundles up to July 17
- Playdate in the Park at Conger Park every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Legos at the Library at the Main Library on Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Anime Club every first and third Tuesday of every month from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tails of Terror at Rotary Park every other Friday at 7 p.m.
The library says Playdate in the Park meant for kids up to five-years-old, and they will be able to make new library cards and check out a book from available selections.
Legos at the Library will require pre-registration, and is intended for kids five to 12-years-old, according to the release.
Anime Club is for ages 13 to 18-year-old, according to the release.
The library’s calendar of events can be found on their website.
You can also stay up-to-date through their Facebook page.