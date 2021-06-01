Jackson-Madison County Public Library begins Summer Reading Program

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Public Library has begun its Summer Reading Program.

The library says the program will bring:

Challenges that can be completed for prize bundles up to July 17

Playdate in the Park at Conger Park every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Legos at the Library at the Main Library on Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Anime Club every first and third Tuesday of every month from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tails of Terror at Rotary Park every other Friday at 7 p.m.

The library says Playdate in the Park meant for kids up to five-years-old, and they will be able to make new library cards and check out a book from available selections.

Legos at the Library will require pre-registration, and is intended for kids five to 12-years-old, according to the release.

Anime Club is for ages 13 to 18-year-old, according to the release.

The library’s calendar of events can be found on their website.

