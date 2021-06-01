Jackson-Madison County Public Library begins Summer Reading Program

Tristyn Fletcher

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Public Library has begun its Summer Reading Program.

The library says the program will bring:

  • Challenges that can be completed for prize bundles up to July 17
  • Playdate in the Park at Conger Park every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Legos at the Library at the Main Library on Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Anime Club every first and third Tuesday of every month from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Tails of Terror at Rotary Park every other Friday at 7 p.m.

The library says Playdate in the Park meant for kids up to five-years-old, and they will be able to make new library cards and check out a book from available selections.

Legos at the Library will require pre-registration, and is intended for kids five to 12-years-old, according to the release.

Anime Club is for ages 13 to 18-year-old, according to the release.

The library’s calendar of events can be found on their website.

You can also stay up-to-date through their Facebook page.

Categories: Local News, News, Seen On 7
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts