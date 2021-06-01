JSCC extends deadline for radiologic technology program applications

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College has extended the application deadline for their radiologic technology program, according to a news release.

The release says the deadline is now Tuesday, June 15.

Students who are accepted into the program will begin the fall semester on August 23, the release says.

Students will gain the knowledge and skills to perform entry-level, medical radiography or diagnostic x-ray technology, according to the release.

To learn more or apply click here or call (731) 424-3520 ext. 50300.