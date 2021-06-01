Funeral service for Mrs. Willie Lorene Griffis Royal, age 76, will be Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 10:30 AM at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads in Parkers Crossroads, TN.

Mrs. Royal died Monday, May 28, 2021 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mrs. Royal will be Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.