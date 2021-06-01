Mugshots : Madison County : 05/28/21 – 06/01/21

1/53 Adria Claybrook Adria Claybrook: Violation of probation

2/53 Amber Anderson Amber Anderson: Simple domestic assault

3/53 Andrew Graves Andrew Graves: Schedule VI drug violations, open container law

4/53 April Garner April Garner: Schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

5/53 Brittany Vaden Brittany Vaden: Violation of community corrections



6/53 Brittney Buntyn Brittney Buntyn: Violation of probation

7/53 Carlos Lomeli Carlos Lomeli: Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/53 Cleveland Birl Cleveland Birl: Violation of probation

9/53 Dajun Campbell Dajun Campbell: Disorderly conduct

10/53 Darryell Foster Darryell Foster: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



11/53 Darryl Rodgers Darryl Rodgers: Simple domestic assault, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/53 David Riggs David Riggs: Violation of probation

13/53 David Robinson David Robinson: Failure to appear

14/53 Deadrick Pack Deadrick Pack: Contempt of court

15/53 Desiree Standifer Desiree Standifer: Violation of probation



16/53 Desmond Melton Desmond Melton: Aggravated domestic assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

17/53 Errol Stewart Errol Stewart: Driving under the influence

18/53 Evan Burton Evan Burton: Violation of community corrections

19/53 George Decruz George Decruz: Simple domestic assault

20/53 Georkel Merrill Georkel Merrill: Theft of property under $1,000, schedule V drug violations, driving while unlicensed



21/53 Jacqueline Lighfoot Jacqueline Lighfoot: Criminal trespass

22/53 Jacques Weary Jacques Weary: Possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence

23/53 James Fowler James Fowler: Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony

24/53 Jarkius Person Jarkius Person: Vandalism, driving on revoked/suspended license

25/53 Jermaine Sparks Jermaine Sparks: Violation of probation



26/53 Jermon Jones Jermon Jones: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

27/53 Jimmy Dixon Jimmy Dixon: Driving on revoked/suspended license

28/53 Joseph Sifrit Joseph Sifrit: Driving on revoked/suspended license

29/53 Lance Inman Lance Inman: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, failure to appear

30/53 Larry Ward Larry Ward: Simple domestic assault



31/53 Lavondra McFadden Ware Lavondra McFadden Ware: Schedule VI drug violations, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

32/53 Lindsey Wallace Lindsey Wallace: Unlawful drug paraphernalia

33/53 Marion Mosby Marion Mosby: Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

34/53 Matthew Coln Matthew Coln: Public intoxication

35/53 Michael Calhoun Michael Calhoun: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license



36/53 Michael Cole Michael Cole: Aggravated domestic assault

37/53 Michael Rouson Michael Rouson: Violation of order of protection

38/53 Nakisha Hutch Nakisha Hutch: Violation of probation

39/53 Pamela Newborn Pamela Newborn: Theft under $1,000, failure to appear

40/53 Paul Everheart Paul Everheart: Simple domestic assault



41/53 Raymond Ortiz Raymond Ortiz: Failure to appear

42/53 Reginal Bass Reginal Bass: Violation of probation

43/53 Robert Owen Robert Owen: Shoplifting/theft of property

44/53 Rynn Nachlinger Rynn Nachlinger: Theft under $1,000

45/53 Shavon Moore Shavon Moore: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



46/53 Stephen Maples Stephen Maples: Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving

47/53 Steven Harris Steven Harris: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

48/53 Tamara Lemons Tamara Lemons: Violation of probation

49/53 Tammy Smith Tammy Smith: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

50/53 Taneal Agee Taneal Agee: Violation of probation



51/53 Tyler Harper Tyler Harper: Failure to appear

52/53 Victor Forrest Victor Forrest: Reckless endangerment

53/53 William Williamson William Williamson: Aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine, schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license











































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/28/21 and 7 a.m. on 06/01/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.