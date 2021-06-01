RIFA to hold 16th annual ‘Canstruction’

JACKSON, Tenn. — A non-profit is preparing to host an annual event in Jackson.

“This is our 16th annual Canstruction event, and after cancelling last year, we are so excited to be back,” said Gracie Sloan, the Marketing Director for RIFA.

RIFA is preparing for their annual Canstruction in Jackson, partnering with local businesses and industries to fight hunger.

“Canstruction is a design and build competition, with a unique way to help feed the hungry in our community,” Sloan said.

The event started back in 2005, with teams building giant designs from canned goods.

“Ten feet by 10-feet structures, and we’ve had anywhere from butterflies and eagles, to large donuts. It really is a talent to be able to build these structures,” Sloan said.

However, that’s not all that’s happening.

“As a celebration of their hard work, we will have our evening with Saleh,” Sloan said.

The event is currently scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

“So after the competition, the food items will be donated to RIFA to help stock our food bank and warehouse for the months to come,” Sloan said.

Tickets for the event are on sale now.

“If you’re wanting to secure your spot at Canstruction, you can visit rifajackson.org to purchase a table seat, a full table of eight, or a balcony seat,” Sloan said.