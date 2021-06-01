TBI: Body of missing Gibson County woman located

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed the body of 19-year-old Patti Hathcock has been located in Jackson.

Hathcock, 19, was reported missing last week.

Investigators said she was last seen Thursday evening in Jackson.

Jackson police confirmed Monday afternoon that persons of interest are in custody and facing charges in connection with Hathcock’s disappearance.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.