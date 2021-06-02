County officials work to prioritize projects for upcoming fiscal years

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Long Range Planning Committee met Wednesday morning to discuss the budget of Madison County.

The committee members prioritized Pope School first. The project was approved to start in January of fiscal year 2022.

They also heard from the library board, who asked for improvements and expansion.

A representative from the detention center proposed a plan to buy more beds in order to raise capacity, which will keep the center from turning kids away.

The committee is also looking to purchase the old city court building for more office space for the Madison County Election Commission.

“I think when you’re talking about long range, we’re looking at things, and one of the things that came up today, we’re looking at a three to five year outlook on where we are and what we’re trying to accomplish,” said Doug Stephenson, with the Madison County Budget Committee.

The next step is the for the committee to get together and prioritize items, and to see which ones they will move forward with.