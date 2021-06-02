Election Commission works to bring new voting machines to Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — New voting machines could be coming your way as early as the next election.

Wednesday morning, the Madison County Election Commission met to discuss the purchasing of new voting machines.

ES&S Election Services was selected after having the lowest bid.

Elections Administrator Lori Lott says they seem to be the easiest for poll workers and machine techs to work with.

She says she believes it is the best for Madison County, and adds she is excited for how it will impact the future of voting during elections.

“Excited. Very excited. Just make things easier and simplify things,” Lott said.

The new voting machines are contingent on a budget passing from the Madison County Budget Committee on July 1.

If approved, the machines will arrive within 30 days after the decision making.