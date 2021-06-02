Few Storms Tonight, Rain Move out Thursday, Nice Friday/Saturday

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Wednesday Evening Forecast for June 2nd:

After a wet Tuesday night and start to our Wednesday, things have quieted down a bit this afternoon. Weather models are still showing a few pop up storms this evening with the potential for some gusty winds and lightning. The severe weather threat is low but a few strong storms will be possible. Showers will continue for the first half of the day on Thursday before drier weather moves in Thursday evening and sticks around through Saturday. We will tell you how warm things are going to get this weekend right here.

TONIGHT:

A few strong storms still could pop up this evening before the sun goes down so be sure to keep a close eye on the weather if you have outdoor plans. A marginal risk (1/5) for severe storms has been issued for West Tennessee.

Rain showers and weak storms could continue in some areas tonight after the sun goes down as well but the late night storms should not warrant a severe weather concern. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies tonight and calm winds. Overnight lows will drop to to the low to mid 60s tonight.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies and rain showers will continue for the first half of your Thursday. As the day goes on the shower and storm chances will move out and as the evening approaches, the clouds will try to clear out some as well. Highs on Thursday will make it into the low 80s and the winds will be light out of the west. Lows overnight will again fall into the low 60s.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY:

Finally some drier and possibly sunnier weather will be moving in by the end of the week and start to the weekend. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies can be expected and highs will start to return to the mid 80s. Winds will start to come out of the southeast as well and the humidity will climb as the weekend approaches. Lows will dip into the mid 60s.

SUNDAY:

Long term forecast models are showing more rain showers and possibly some thunderstorms returning to West Tennessee on Sunday. As of now the showers look to be popping up into the afternoon and continuing into next Monday. Highs on Sunday will only reach a high of around 80°.

MAY CLIMATE UPDATE: 6TH COOLEST MAY ON RECORD!

Jackson turned out to have the 6th coolest May on record with an average temperature of 65.4°. Jackson saw 4 days with highs only in the 60s and officially never hit 90° once according to the reading gauge at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport. Our average, the high temperature was 3.5° below normal per day. June started out 13° below normal on Tuesday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

