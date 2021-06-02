Mother of son battling cancer gives update on his journey

JACKSON, Tenn.– WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News has been sharing stories with you about Brett Wyatt, a young Gibson county boy fighting a battle with cancer and now we have updates on his journey.

For the past six months, upcoming South Gibson eighth grader Brett Wyatt has been fighting a “Brave” battle with leukemia.

Wyatt was diagnosed with leukemia in January and has now been at St. Jude Children’s Hospital for 110 days.

His mother, Carla Wyatt has taken to social media for the past few months updating the community on Brett’s battle creating the now popular hashtag #Bravelikebrett, giving people a positive outlook on life.

“People have told me that it has given them a positive outlook on their own challenges and many people have said that it’s been faith affirming to them to see that you can praise God in the midst of a trying time,” said Wyatt.

Fast forward to now, Brett is currently awaiting a bone marrow transplant.

“His brother is actually going to be the donor for that transplant, we’re supposed to be finding out by the end of this week the timing of that surgery,” said Wyatt.

Wyatt says she encourages anyone who is going through similar situations to keep pushing and have hope.

“For anyone in a crisis or facing a difficult time, I would just tell them to focus on what you can do in that moment and not the things that are out of your control,” said Wyatt.

She also says she appreciates the community’s prayers and well wishes for Brett and asks everyone to continue to do that for the upcoming months.

For more information on Brett Wyatt click here…. https://www.gofundme.com/f/brave-like-brett

https://www.facebook.com/BraveLikeBrett