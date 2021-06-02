Mugshots : Madison County : 06/01/21 – 06/02/21

1/7 Weaver, Jack Weaver, Jack: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

2/7 Bonds, Davis Bonds, Davis: Vandalism, failure to appear

3/7 Fentress, Adrian Fentress, Adrian: Failure to appear

4/7 Johnson, Gewaun Johnson, Gewaun: Aggravated domestic assault

5/7 Lax, Derrick Lax, Derrick: Criminal trespass



6/7 Newsome, Aramis Newsome, Aramis: Criminal impersonation

7/7 Roberts, Scarlet Roberts, Scarlet: Violation of community corrections













The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/01/21 and 7 a.m. on 06/02/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.