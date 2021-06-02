Mugshots : Madison County : 06/01/21 – 06/02/21 June 2, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/7Weaver, Jack Weaver, Jack: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/7Bonds, Davis Bonds, Davis: Vandalism, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/7Fentress, Adrian Fentress, Adrian: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/7Johnson, Gewaun Johnson, Gewaun: Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/7Lax, Derrick Lax, Derrick: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 6/7Newsome, Aramis Newsome, Aramis: Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/7Roberts, Scarlet Roberts, Scarlet: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/01/21 and 7 a.m. on 06/02/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter