Report: Nashville police could have done more with bomb tip

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A report concludes that police could have done more in their response to a 2019 tip about bomb-making activity by the man who later detonated an explosive in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

The review released Wednesday found that the bomb squad officer who followed up on the tip did not document his efforts, nor did he attempt to contact the bomber’s employer, family, or neighbors.

The report makes several recommendations to ensure that cases don’t “fall through the cracks.”

It was requested by Police Chief John Drake and compiled by a panel including police officials, a former U.S. attorney and a city council member.

Drake says he accepts all the recommendations.

