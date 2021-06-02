Storms This Afternoon

Weather Update, Wednesday June 02 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Spotty showers continue this morning as a warm front gradually lifts north towards West Kentucky. The front is the leading edge of deeper moisture characterized with dew points in the mid to upper 60s. Thunderstorms are expected to develop along with perhaps a few low topped supercells. The more persistent cells may produce damaging wind and perhaps some small hail. The tornado threat is not zero, but is fairly low for today. Otherwise, expect heavy rain and frequent thunder and lightning to be the main threat through this afternoon should you end up under one of them.



