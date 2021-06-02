Teacher training bill enacted but gov won’t sign; cost cited

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has let a bill expanding school district training program options for current teachers become law without his signature because of a discrepancy over its cost.

The Republican last week returned the bill to lawmakers, saying in a letter to House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Senate Speaker Randy McNally that a legislative cost projection was amended from several hundred thousand dollars to “not significant.”

Lee wrote that lawmakers did not change the estimate after the administration provided evidence of the implementation cost.

He wrote that he only takes issue with the cost discrepancy.

The law becomes effective in July 2022.