Tennessee Language Center offers virtual classes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Language Center is working to help Tennesseans learn a new language.

Starting July 12, the center says it will be offering real-time virtual classes, according to a news release.

TLC says registration for the summer term starts on June 7. Though classes are $325 dollars, an early-bird discount of $276.25 is available if you register by June 28.

“We’ve traditionally offered the classes in person,” said Executive Director Janice Rodriguez. “We pivoted to virtual when the pandemic started, and they’ve been so successful that we are going to continue to offer both in person and virtual, real-time classes. We are excited about being able to reach even more language students, whether their goal is personal enrichment or gaining a competitive professional edge.”

The center says Tennesseans can learn a variety of languages, including:

Arabic

French

German

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Mandarin

Russian

Spanish

English

If you are interested in the classes, click here.