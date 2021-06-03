15 arrested in undercover drug operation in Obion County

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed 15 people have been arrested following an undercover drug investigation in Obion County.

According to the TBI, the agency’s Drug Investigation Division joined the Union City Police Department in February 2020, including controlled purchases and surveillance.

On Tuesday, Obion County grand jury returned indictments on more than two dozen people on multiple drug-related charges, according to a news release. Agents with the TBI, Union City Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the 27th Judicial Drug Task Force located 15 of those individuals on Thursday.

The TBI identified those individuals and their charges as: