Assisted living facility opens Alzheimer’s, dementia care center

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local care facility is opening a new Alzheimer’s and dementia center.

Brookdale Jackson Oaks Assisted Living hosted a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon, welcoming the community to it’s new Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Center.

Leaders says the new center will bring in people who are in need of specialized care.

“There is no cure for Alzheimer’s and dementia, and it can become very tactic for care givers to care for somebody with Alzheimer’s and dementia. So it’s nice to have a personalized, specialized program that can just help them navigate this disease,” said Business Development Coordinator Casey Duggin.

She also says Brookdale Oaks has been in business for 40 years, and is glad to add this program for the community.