Dyersburg man charged after allegedly threatening officers

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Police have charged a man who allegedly made threats against officers involved in a recent investigation, according to a news release.

The release says police charged 22-year-old Ja’Quan Roberson, of Dyersburg, with retaliation for past actions and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the investigation.

Police were initially made aware of the alleged threats on May 29.

Police say Roberson allegedly threatened to harm two Dyersburg police officers involved in a recent investigation.

Investigators intercepted communications in which Roberson allegedly made threats and wanted the officers “gone,” according to police.

“Law enforcement work is dangerous, and our officers never know what they will face each day protecting our community, but to have an individual make such bold statements to cause harm to our officers, to include photos of the officers and their significant others, is beyond reprehensible. We will not tolerate threats on our officers, and we will not be intimidated,” said Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell.

