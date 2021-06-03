Few Pop Up Storms this Evening, Mostly Sunny & Nice Friday/Saturday

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Forecast for June 3rd:

After some early morning showers and a few pop ups this afternoon, it turned out to be a nice Thursday. A few weak storms or isolated showers will drift through the region this evening, but skies should clear out overnight. Plenty of sunshine and mild weather will return on Friday and Saturday with highs reaching the mid 80s. Catch your full weather forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

A few lingering weak storm or rain showers will work through the region this evening before clearing out after the sun goes down. The clouds will follow overnight and we should see plenty of sunshine by Friday morning. The winds are expected to weaken and be calm by the morning as well. Temperatures will fall down to the low 60s tonight. Some patchy fog could show up in some of the more foggy prone areas of West Tennessee.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY:

Finally some drier and possibly sunnier weather will be moving in by the end of the week and start to the weekend. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies can be expected and highs will start to return to the mid 80s. Winds will start to come out of the southeast as well and the humidity will climb as the weekend approaches. With the humidity being so high, an isolated pop up shower or two cannot be ruled out on Saturday but the majority of us will not see anything. Lows will dip into the mid 60s.

SUNDAY:

Forecast models are showing more rain showers and possibly some thunderstorms returning to West Tennessee on Sunday. As of now the showers look to be popping up into the afternoon and continuing into next Monday. Highs on Sunday will only reach a high of around 80°. Expect mostly cloudy skies and winds will be light out of the south. Lows Sunday night will fall into the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK:

Storms and rain showers are expected to dominate the forecast on Monday and most of Tuesday in West Tennessee. Rain showers and storms could continue on Wednesday and Thursday as well. Highs next week will start out in the low 80s and climb as the week goes on. Lows will start in the mid 60s and also climb as the week goes on. We should see some clearing and an end to the showers towards the end of the work week.

MAY CLIMATE UPDATE: 6TH COOLEST MAY ON RECORD!

Jackson turned out to have the 6th coolest May on record with an average temperature of 65.4°. Jackson saw 4 days with highs only in the 60s and officially never hit 90° once according to the reading gauge at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport. Our average, the high temperature was 3.5° below normal per day. June started out 13° below normal on Tuesday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

