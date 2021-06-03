Jackson Central-Merry Cougars prepare for fall season

JACKSON, Tenn. — With construction and renovations ongoing at Jackson Central-Merry, Cougar Athletics are coming returning.

Jackson Central-Merry High School Cougar Basketball is expected to start this fall.

Newly appointed coach Rick Rudesill and his team hit the court on Thursday for summer workouts.

Rudesill says the first weeks of workouts are open gym and informal, with Rudesill getting to know the team, and the team getting to know him before the season starts.

Rudesill spent more than two decades coaching high school basketball in West Tennessee, and he says he’s more than ready for this new opportunity.

“We’re bringing back a historic school that’s been closed for, I think, five or six years. We’re starting everything brand new, and just really excited to be a part of it,” he said.

The season is currently set to start this November.