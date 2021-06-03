Jackson police officer pushes for full recovery after brain surgery

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson police officer is working towards a full recovery after a life changing diagnosis.

In late April, 28-year-old Joseph Shephard received a critical diagnosis.

The Jackson police officer underwent brain surgery, forcing him to stay many nights at the hospital, and he is now pushing for a rapid recovery.

“It was a tumor on my brain stem, and it went from my brain stem to my brain. So basically in the very center of my head, they cut me open here and pulled the flat back and cut a whole in my skull and went in right here. They said it wasn’t cancer, so that was really good news. I’ve been really blessed on all my results and my recovery,” Shephard said.

Just four weeks later, Shephard has been allowed back on light duty, watching security cameras throughout the city.

He says watching cameras is an important job to fight crime, but it’s not him. He is ready to get back to doing what he loves.

“I am not the type of guy to sit in a room all shift. I want to be out moving around in the streets, and talking to people, and doing my job like that,” Shephard said.

Shephard says if approved by his neurosurgeon, he can get back to patrol in the middle of June.

He says the whole process and his recovery went well thanks to the support from his family, the department, and the community.

“At first I was kind of nervous because of the money and stuff, and then we started getting donations and prayers from the community, and it just made the whole process a lot easier,” Shephard said.

Looking forward, Shephard says his diagnosis has helped him create a new appreciation for his career.

“I’m very thankful to serve the community that has supported me in this whole experience,” Shephard said. “I’ve seen how much support I get, and it makes me feel better serving them.”

Shephard’s goal is to get back out in the community patrolling by the end of this month.