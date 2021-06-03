MercyMe performs for fans at the Ballpark of Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Ballpark at Jackson hosted the Christian music group MercyMe on Thursday.

The band started in 1994, producing the number one hit “Even If,” and one of their most notable songs “I Can Only Imagine.”

And one MercyMe fan says that song is one of his favorites.

“The lyrics, they just hit home, and I think that they hit home with a lot of people,” the fan said.

Along with loving the band, they say this was a chance to get out and spend time with family.

“I have a lot of family in the area and decided to get together with my cousins and come down to the concert and kickoff the year. We love going to concerts,” the fan continued.

The gates opened at 6 p.m., but fans started lining up as early as 4 p.m.

Along with MercyMe, Christian artist Micah Tyler was the opening performance.

Another fan of the band, Jeff Comstock says he was excited to watch the band in person.

“This is the perfect opportunity to see them in person, hopefully get an autograph later, and hear their signature song, ‘I Can Only Imagine,'” Comstock said.

Comstock says he is just looking to have a great time.

“A great performance, and a great band with a lot of good music,” he said.

MercyMe was nominated for a Grammy and have won eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association.