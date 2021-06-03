Mostly Cloudy With Spotty Showers

Weather Update: Thursday, June 3 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off on a rather warm and humid note again. A cold front will continue moving east through this morning, should actually be east of the Tennessee River by this afternoon. However, there will still be a chance of showers and storms as the broad upper low will be moving through the Ohio and Tennessee Valley. Eventually High pressure which is located in east Kansas this morning will start to take over helping to scour clouds through late afternoon and this evening. This will also bring slightly less humid air in as we go into the evening. It will ultimately lead to a fairly nice and sunny Friday.



