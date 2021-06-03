Mugshots : Madison County : 06/02/21 – 06/03/21 June 3, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/13Christy Smith Christy Smith: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Halli Reasons Halli Reasons: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Evette Washington Evette Washington: Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Gary Crutchfield Gary Crutchfield: Theft between $1,000 and $10,000, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Hayden Bradley Hayden Bradley: Theft under $1,000/theft of motor vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Jakob Tweedle Jakob Tweedle: Ex parte order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13James Childress James Childress: Schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Jason Jones Jason Jones: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Jason Shelton Jason Shelton: Schedule II drug violations, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Priscilla Robertson Priscilla Robertson: Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Rashad Hardin Rashad Hardin: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Romeka Stewart Romeka Stewart: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13Sandra Henderson Sandra Henderson: Schedule II drug violations, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/02/21 and 7 a.m. on 06/03/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter