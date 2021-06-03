Mugshots : Madison County : 06/02/21 – 06/03/21

1/13 Christy Smith Christy Smith: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

2/13 Halli Reasons Halli Reasons: Violation of community corrections

3/13 Evette Washington Evette Washington: Aggravated domestic assault

4/13 Gary Crutchfield Gary Crutchfield: Theft between $1,000 and $10,000, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

5/13 Hayden Bradley Hayden Bradley: Theft under $1,000/theft of motor vehicle



6/13 Jakob Tweedle Jakob Tweedle: Ex parte order of protection

7/13 James Childress James Childress: Schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

8/13 Jason Jones Jason Jones: Violation of probation

9/13 Jason Shelton Jason Shelton: Schedule II drug violations, failure to appear

10/13 Priscilla Robertson Priscilla Robertson: Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment



11/13 Rashad Hardin Rashad Hardin: Failure to appear

12/13 Romeka Stewart Romeka Stewart: Failure to appear

13/13 Sandra Henderson Sandra Henderson: Schedule II drug violations, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/02/21 and 7 a.m. on 06/03/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.