Playhouse Build raises money for affordable housing

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization is building playhouses to raise money for affordable housing in the area.

It’s the first Playhouse Build for Habitat for Humanity in partnership with the Bank of Jackson.

When you drive by the Blacksmith Restaurant in downtown Jackson, on the side of the road you’ll find eight playhouses created by community members.

“We get local team, corporate sponsors, and businesses in the area to build these homes to show and represent affordable housing, but also just having fun with the kids in the area,” said Britton Crenshaw, with Habitat for Humanity.

Crenshaw says the houses are not only being built for kids to play in, but for residents to bid to bring one home, all while raising money for affordable housing.

“So they’ve been building since probably the middle of April, middle of May to get these together, so they get these together on their own schedule, and we got to go around and video them as they do it,” Crenshaw said.

Organizers will end the fundraiser with a big celebration.

“June 5 is our celebration event to wind up our Playhouse Build and our auction and voting online, but we also have Caleb Minter coming and doing a concert for us. So that’s a benefit concert that’ll happen at 8:00 at Hub City Brew,” said Andrea Hudgins, with Habitat for Humanity.

For more information on the Playhouse Build, click here.