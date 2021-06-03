Robinson Toyota celebrates 25th anniversary

JACKSON, Tenn. — One dealership is celebrating a big milestone.

Robinson Toyota held its 25th anniversary party on Thursday.

Toyota celebrated the employees, and select members of Toyota’s corporate offices were also invited.

They had music, local food trucks, and more.

General Manager Joseph Robinson has a message for their amazing customers:

“Thank you West Tennessee for 25 years. We couldn’t do it without you.”

Robinson Toyota is located at 1453 Vann Drive in Jackson.