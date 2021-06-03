Three new businesses coming to Jackson this summer

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three new business are coming to Jackson this summer.

According to Buchanan Realty Group, Crumbl Cookies, HOTWORX, and Chiro Plus are all moving into the Thomsen Farms area.

Crumbl Cookies will be moving into a spot at 1430 Union University Drive, which was once Buff City Soap.

The business is bringing in a variety of sweet treats, including cookies and ice cream.

Meanwhile, HOTWORX — a virtually instructed exercise program — will be helping people get their workout at 1296 Union University Drive.

And Chiro Plus will be at 429 Walker Road, providing treatment for manual spinal decompression, tissue healing and more.

“Investors continue to show growing interest in doing business in Jackson and we specialize in making sure they have the right property to meet their needs and succeed,” said Brandon Buchanan, Principal Broker Buchanan Realty Group. “Whether a business is looking for an expansion, relocation, build-to-suit, investment, purchase or lease- we are here to serve as a resource and advise on options to best meet their goals.”

As for Buff City Soap, Buchanan Realty says they will continue to offer their fresh soaps at a larger location in the same shopping center.