Trial starts for Tennessee man accused in 5-year-old’s death

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (AP) — The trial for a Tennessee man who is accused of killing his 5-year-old son gets underway Thursday in Dickson County.

Joe Clyde Daniels was reported missing April 4, 2018.

His father, Joseph Daniels, is charged with first-degree murder and has pleaded not guilty.

WTVF-TV reports a 12-person jury was chosen Wednesday in Chattanooga from a pool of nearly 90 people.

Investigators say Daniels admitted to fatally beating the child, but later recanted and blamed the boy’s death on his wife, Krystal Nicole Daniels.

She’s charged with offenses including aggravated child neglect or endangerment.

For more stories across the state, click here.