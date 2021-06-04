Buttigieg visits closed Interstate 40 bridge in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg came to Tennessee to learn how the closure of the Interstate 40 bridge connecting that state and Arkansas has affected freight movement since it was shut down more than three weeks ago when a crack was found in the span.

Buttigieg met with regional transportation officials in Memphis before a tour of the Hernando De Soto bridge Thursday.

Memphis has seen road traffic problems since the I-40 bridge spanning the Mississippi River was closed May 11.

The visit comes as President Joe Biden pushes for a major, national infrastructure package.

