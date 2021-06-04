Funeral service for Dr. Bruce Lynn Cole, Jr., age 36, will be Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 12:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. John No. 1 Baptist Church Cemetery on Adair Road.

Dr. Cole died Thursday, May 27, 2021 at TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center in Nashville, TN.

Visitation for Dr. Cole will be Friday, June 4, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.