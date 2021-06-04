Jackson State Community College hosts baseball camp

EAST JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College hosted its first baseball camp in more than ten years.



The camp touches on every aspect of the sport from scrimmages, to fly balls, to fielding and batting.

Michael Winders is the head coach of Jackson State and welcomes all skill levels to the camp.

The camp is from 8 in the morning to noon. As of now, it’s only available for ages six through 12.

Coach Winders says, because of this week’s turn out, he plans on having another camp this summer for ages 13 and up.

“We have kids from all different levels. Some that probably have been playing since they were five or six years old, and some this might be there first,” Coach Winders explained.

For more information you can contact Coach Michael Winders at 731-424-3520.