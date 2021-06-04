Jackson students receive scholarship from local leadership organization

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization is helping to better students’ higher education.

The Leadership Jackson Alumni Association hosted a luncheon to present the Judy Renshaw Leadership Jackson Alumni Association Scholarship to three local high school students from Jackson and Madison County.

Each student was awarded $1,500 toward their higher education expenses.

Two of the students we spoke with say they’re grateful to receive the scholarship.

“I’m really excited that I am able to use this money and put it into something good and help everybody later in the future,” said Madison Academic Magnet High School graduate Bansi Govin.

“I look up to all the people here, and I’m so thankful I got this award and it’ll really help me,” said Trinity Christian Academy graduate Kaylee Snider.

The recipients are planning to attend the University of Memphis and Samford University in the fall.

Madison Academic graduate Amber Calhoun also received a scholarship. She plans to attend Saint Louis University in the fall.