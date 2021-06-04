Margaret Thompson Hayes age 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 31, 2021, at the Harborview of Dyersburg, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. in the Sanctuary of Bells First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. The Hayes family will receive friends at the church of Thursday from 12:00 P.M. until the service hour at 2:00 P.M. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

She was born on July 14, 1930, in Winston-Salem, NC to the late Harry S. Thompson and Clyde Lucille Lee Thompson. She graduated from Knoxville High School, attend college at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and received her Nursing Degree at Jackson State Community College. Mrs. Margaret was an Associates Director and taught the certified Nursing Assistant classes. She worked for Crestview Nursing Home for over 25 years and was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Bells where she was continually active with the Ladies Circle and taught Sunday School.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-six years, James B. Hayes, Jr.; one daughter: Karen Hayes Bateman; and one brother: Harry S. Thompson Jr.

Survivors include two daughters: Deborah Hendrix (Robert) of Dyersburg, TN and Elayne Pisarik (Karl) of Sanford, FL.

Other survivors include five grandchildren, Sarah Hendrix Strength (Casey), Kathryn Hendrix Benjamin (Jason), Emily Margaret Hendrix, Cole Edward Pisarik, and Margaret Faith Pisarik, as well as four great grandchildren, Elenore Lee Benjamin, Hendrix Lane Benjamin, Jack Buchanan Strength and Alice Elizabeth Strength.

Serving as pallbearers are Robert Hendrix, Jason Benjamin, Casey Strength, Cole Pisarik, Jimmy Hart, and Randy Emison.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Mrs. Margaret to the Bells First Baptist Church Choir Program or Ladies Ministry.