Mugshots : Madison County : 06/03/21 – 06/04/21

1/22 Champion, Charles Champion, Charles: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/22 Clark, William Clark, William: Possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation, schedule VI drug violations

3/22 Clifton, Maria Clifton, Maria: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations, schedule V drug violations

4/22 Cobb, Jeremy Cobb, Jeremy: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

5/22 Cooper, Cordario Cooper, Cordario: Simple possession/casual exchange, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license



6/22 Flagg, Dillon Flagg, Dillon: Violation of probation

7/22 Flowers, Dallas Flowers, Dallas: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations

8/22 Green, Alsehia Green, Alsehia: Simple domestic assault, vandalism

9/22 Hodges, Cantrell Hodges, Cantrell: Possession of stolen property

10/22 Jackson, James Jackson, James: Violation of community corrections



11/22 Jones, Tamer Jones, Tamer: Possession of methamphetamine

12/22 Love, James Love, James: Violation of probation

13/22 Lovett, Freed Lovett, Freed: Violation of probation

14/22 Marbry, Rickey Marbry, Rickey: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

15/22 Mason, Fredkedra Mason, Fredkedra: Theft under $1,000/theft from building



16/22 O’Neal, Brandi O'Neal, Brandi: Possession of methamphetamine, driving while unlicensed

17/22 Pirtle, Shanda Pirtle, Shanda: Schedule II drug violations

18/22 Ramos, Milton Ramos, Milton: Shoplifting/theft of property

19/22 Ryan, Darrin Ryan, Darrin: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

20/22 Todd, Justin Todd, Justin: Violation of community corrections



21/22 Triplett, Rochelle Triplett, Rochelle: Shoplifting/theft of property

22/22 Walker, Kevin Walker, Kevin: Violation of community corrections













































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/03/21 and 7 a.m. on 06/04/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.