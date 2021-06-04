Mugshots : Madison County : 06/03/21 – 06/04/21 June 4, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/22Champion, Charles Champion, Charles: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/22Clark, William Clark, William: Possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 3/22Clifton, Maria Clifton, Maria: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations, schedule V drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 4/22Cobb, Jeremy Cobb, Jeremy: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 5/22Cooper, Cordario Cooper, Cordario: Simple possession/casual exchange, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/22Flagg, Dillon Flagg, Dillon: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/22Flowers, Dallas Flowers, Dallas: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 8/22Green, Alsehia Green, Alsehia: Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 9/22Hodges, Cantrell Hodges, Cantrell: Possession of stolen property Show Caption Hide Caption 10/22Jackson, James Jackson, James: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/22Jones, Tamer Jones, Tamer: Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 12/22Love, James Love, James: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/22Lovett, Freed Lovett, Freed: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/22Marbry, Rickey Marbry, Rickey: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/22Mason, Fredkedra Mason, Fredkedra: Theft under $1,000/theft from building Show Caption Hide Caption 16/22O’Neal, Brandi O'Neal, Brandi: Possession of methamphetamine, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 17/22Pirtle, Shanda Pirtle, Shanda: Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 18/22Ramos, Milton Ramos, Milton: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 19/22Ryan, Darrin Ryan, Darrin: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 20/22Todd, Justin Todd, Justin: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 21/22Triplett, Rochelle Triplett, Rochelle: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 22/22Walker, Kevin Walker, Kevin: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/03/21 and 7 a.m. on 06/04/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter