The Ballpark at Jackson welcomes Winnipeg Goldeyes to the plate

JACKSON, Tenn.– The Winnipeg Goldeyes kicked off their first home game at the Ballpark of Jackson.

Fans are ready for baseball at the Ballpark at Jackson, and the Winnipeg Goldeyes gave them what they wanted.

The team played their first game as the home team at the park Friday evening.

The City of Jackson signed with the Goldeyes Monday for the team to play professional baseball in the stadium.

Ballpark season ticket holder, Wayne Collins, said the players on the team have enough talent to go to the major leagues eventually so the season should be great.

“I think they will do well and they are good. They are really good. It has been enjoyable seeing them so far,” Collins said.

Along with a full season of baseball from the Goldeyes, season ticket holder, Richard Durham, said just the game of baseball holds a special place for he and his family.

“I love it. We are just glad baseball is back. Me, my wife, and our handicapped daughter Kelly love baseball. She loves this so we are glad to see baseball back in Jackson,” Durham said.

Durham’s wife, Carolyn, said that they are glad to be back after the pandemic shut everything down and has only one feeling for the Goldeyes’ season.

“I am tickled that they are getting to play here at the ballpark. We love coming to the ball games. When the COVID hit, we didn’t get to go to the ball games and it was just awful,” Durham said.

Baseball fan, Jagger Sweat, said after COVID, he is also ready to watch baseball.

“I love watching baseball like the Goldeyes. It is just so fun,” Sweat said.

For more information on game times and tickets, click here.