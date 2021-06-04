TN constable charged with using seized drugs for dog training

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee constable has been charged with using drugs seized during traffic stops to train drug detection dogs.

Hawkins County Constable William Creasy has been indicted on charges including official misconduct and drug possession.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says agents began an investigation in April on the request of the district attorney in Hawkins County.

The TBI says Creasy was in possession of controlled substances he had taken off people when he made traffic stops, and then he used the drugs to train K-9 officers without proper documentation.

Creasy has been arrested. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer.

For more stories across the state, click here.