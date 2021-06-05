A Few Scattered Storms Over The Weekend

Saturday Forecast for June 5th:

Saturday will start out partly cloudy, but a few pop up showers and some afternoon clouds will move through. Chance of rain this afternoon as high as 30% mainly mid to late afternoon. Rain chances increase into the day on Sunday and could come in a few waves; severe weather is NOT expected. Rain showers and storms linger in the forecast though for most of next week. Catch more details and the rest of your full weather forecast coming up right here.

TODAY:

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies can be expected and highs will start to return to the mid 80s. Winds will start to come out of the south and the humidity will climb as the day goes on. With the humidity being so high, an isolated pop up shower or two cannot be ruled out on Saturday but the majority of us will not see anything. Lows will dip into the mid 60s and rain chances sit around 30%.

If you are looking for something to do this weekend and want to enjoy some of the terrific weather on Saturday, you can check out some of the new babies at the Redemption Road Rescue just north of Jackson. This non profit organization rescues all kinds of equine species in West Tennessee. The event is free to attend, but donations and birthday cards are welcome and all the proceeds will go to rescuing more local animals.

SUNDAY:

Forecast models are showing more rain showers and possibly some thunderstorms returning to West Tennessee on Sunday. As of now the showers look to be popping up into the late morning & afternoon and continuing at times into next Monday. Highs on Sunday will only reach a high of around 80°. Expect mostly cloudy skies and winds will be light out of the south. Lows Sunday night will fall into the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK:

Storms and rain showers are expected to dominate the forecast on Monday and most of Tuesday in West Tennessee. Rain showers and storms could continue on Wednesday and Thursday as well. Highs next week will start out in the low 80s and climb as the week goes on. Lows will start in the mid 60s and also climb as the week goes on. We should see some clearing and an end to the showers towards the end of the work week.

MAY CLIMATE UPDATE: 6TH COOLEST MAY ON RECORD!

Jackson turned out to have the 6th coolest May on record with an average temperature of 65.4°. Jackson saw 4 days with highs only in the 60s and officially never hit 90° once according to the reading gauge at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport. Our average, the high temperature was 3.5° below normal per day. June started out 13° below normal on Tuesday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are trending towards the end of our severe weather season. But you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

