Pet of the Week: Nikki

This week’s Pet of the Week is Nikki.

Nikki was found by a good Samaritan and brought to the rescue.

1/3

2/3

3/3





She is most likely a Cairn Terrier and seems to be an older lady.

She is being vetted by Saving the Animals Together.

She will be available for adoption once she finishes her vetting and is given a clean bill of health.

For more information on Nikki please visit the STAT Facebook page Saving the Animals Together or website at savingtheanimalstogether.org.