2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 11,513 total
The Jackson Madison-County Health Department has confirmed 2 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, June 6.
That brings the total number of cases in Madison County to 11,513.
Those new patients range in age from 9-months-old to 14-years-old.
There are currently no Madison County residents hospitalized.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
38305: 6,826 (59.3%)
38301: 3,431 (29.8%)
38356: 194 (1.7%)
38391: 97 (0.8%)
38366: 209 (1.8%)
38343: 79 (0.7%)
38313: 238 (2.1%)
38392: 87 (0.7%)
38355: 32 (0.3%)
38362: 155 (1.3%)
38006: 6 (0.05%)
38302: 20 (0.2%)
38308: 19 (0.2%)
38378: 6 (0.05%)
38303: 7 (0.1%)
Unknown: 107 (0.9%)
Race:
Black or African-American: 3,124 (27.1%)
White: 5,044 (43.8%)
Asian: 55 (0.5%)
Hispanic: 273 (2.4%)
Other/Multiracial: 213 (1.85%)
Unspecified: 2,804 (24.4%)
Gender:
Female: 6,437 (55.9%)
Male: 5,018 (43.6%)
Unknown: 58 (0.5%)
Health Status:
Recovered: 11,217 (97.4%)
Not recovered: 9 (0.1%)
Better: 30 (0.3%)
Unknown: 22 (0.2%)
Deaths: 235 (2%)
Age:
0 – 10 years: 587 (5.1%)
11 – 20 years: 1,325 (11.5%)
21 – 30 years: 1,965 (17.1%)
31 – 40 years: 1,683 (14.6%)
41 – 50 years: 1,650 (14.3%)
51 – 60 years: 1,676 (14.6%)
61 – 70 years: 1,328 (11.5%)
71 – 80 years: 738 (6.4%)
80+: 469 (4.1%)
Unknown: 92 (0.8%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.