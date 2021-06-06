A local church celebrates 111 years of service

MAURY CITY, Tenn. — The Community Church of God in Christ in celebrates 111 years of service.

The Church of God in Christ in Maury City opened their doors to the public on April 6, 1910.

Since then, members have been enjoying the word from a variety of speakers.

Andrae Parham is the pastor of the Community Church of God, and he says it’s important to remember the history of where you started.

“If you become apart of an older church, we should remember that history and celebrate that because they are the ones who laid the foundation for us,” Parham said.

The Church of God in Christ continues their praise and worship every Sunday morning at 11 a.m.