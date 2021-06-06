Humid and Stormy Summer-like Week Ahead for West Tennessee

Weather Update – 4:30 p.m. – Sunday, June 6

TODAY:

We saw a stormy morning across West Tennessee today. Storms and scattered showers have continued for most of the day. Southerly winds helped temperatures reach into the mid to upper 70’s for highs today. Rain chances remain low but any showers should remain light to moderate over the evening. We should drop into the upper 60’s to lower 70’s for a low but remaining humid.

TOMORROW:

Rain continues into the week, mostly light and scattered in the morning. However, these conditions will last throughout the day. Southerly wind flow continue as we reach into the lower 80’s for a high. High dew points could bring some humid conditions over the course of the day. Only around a quarter of rain is expected for West Tennessee over the day. The chance of thunderstorms increases in the late afternoon and overnight.

Tuesday is looking to be another wet day. Southerly flow continues with highs in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s possible. Lows should drop into the lower 70’s. Rain showers are possible through the day with storm chances into the late evening. Winds could reach into the teens moving from the south. Rain totals could reach around half an inch to three quarters. Conditions should still feel humid with high dew points.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Into Wednesday, showers continue with storms possible late afternoon. Expect highs in the lower to mid 80’s. Outdoor conditions should still remain humid. Winds will remain in the teens on Wednesday. On Thursday, Showers continue with highs in the lower to mid 80’s. Lows should drop into the lower to mid 70’s with rain continuing overnight. The chance for showers on Friday remains low at the moment. Any showers should remain scattered ans light. Expect highs in the mid 80’s. Wind speeds remain in the teens. Skies should remain mostly cloudy with lows in the lower to mid 70’s.

Saturday should remain dry with partly cloudy skies. The chance for showers increases late afternoon as a cold front passes. Afterwards, the region should see some dry conditions. Highs should reach into the mid to upper 80’s. Winds from the south could reach around 5-10 mph. Dry conditions could be expected Sunday, after a week of showers. Highs in the mid 80’s could be expected after the passing cold front. Winds from the north should bring not so humid conditions at least one day this week. Overall, around 4″ of rain could be seen this week. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

