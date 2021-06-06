New monument marks 20 years for local church

JACKSON, Tenn. — Fellowship Bible Church in Jackson is adding a monument to their facility.

Fellowship Bible Church in Jackson is celebrating 20 years, and they decided to mark the occasion with a 32-foot cross.

Executive Pastor of Operations Randy Pierson says the idea of the church all started with a bible study group.

“We heard about a church in Little Rock called Fellowship Bible Church, and we visited with them. That is how we made a connection with Eugene. In June, we decided to step out in faith and start a church,” Pierson said.

Pierson says from there the church continued to grow.

For this anniversary, Lead Pastor Eugene Brandt says they wanted a place that would bring everyone together.

“We wanted to make a place for prayer and a place that would demonstrate our history. For that, we wanted to celebrate these mercies and we erected this cross,” Brandt said.

Along with the cross, the church built seating area around the monument.

Written in the concrete, Pierson says, are the words that represent the church.

“Our core values are lettered. Worship, growth, community and service are values that we aspire to as mature believers in Christ,” Pierson said.

Pastor Brandt says having the monument is another example of what they believe in.

“A constant reminder of who we are and what we believe. We are people of the cross, the gospel is sinful to us, and the church does a lot of things, but first and foremost, we want to be about what Jesus wants,” Brandt said.

Brandt and Pierson say the church will be having more celebrations for their 20th anniversary.