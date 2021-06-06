Richard Robinson, longtime Scholastic CEO, dead at 84

NEW YORK (AP) — The longtime head of the children’s publishing giant Scholastic Inc. who presided over such bestsellers as J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” novels and Suzanne Collins’ “The Hunger Games” series along with a wide range of educational materials, reading clubs and book fairs has died.

Richard Robinson was 84. Over the past decade, he received an honorary National Book Award for his contributions to the literary community and was honored by PEN America for his contributions to free expression.

Scholastic also publishes such popular series as “Clifford the Big Red Dog” and “Captain Underpants.”