2 Tennesseans charged in Capitol riot face hearings this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two Tennessee men face hearings this week after their recent arrests on charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Federal prosecutors accuse Matthew Baggott and Stewart Parks of entering the building together.

The Tennessean reports both were charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct and violent entry on capitol grounds.

Parks faces an additional charge of theft of government property.

A criminal complaint says Parks allegedly walked out of the building with a handheld metal detector wand.

A virtual hearing is scheduled before a federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday for Baggott and on Wednesday for Parks.

