Benton County fiber internet project construction continues

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A rural internet provider is continuing a construction project which would provide service to part of Benton County.

TEC says the company is still working on the Benton County Fast Fiber Internet project in the north part of Big Sandy, according to a news release.

The release says the project is scheduled to finish this year, and will ultimately connect 500 homes and businesses in Big Sandy. Service is already being provided in the downtown area of Big Sandy and part of Eva.

The Benton County infrastructure project is estimated at over $1.4 million.