Boater attempts to save teen girl in Tennessee lake; both die

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say a teenager on a personal watercraft was killed in an accident on a lake, and a pontoon boat operator died trying to save her.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says the teen’s watercraft hit a concrete railroad bridge support on Fort Loudoun Lake in Knoxville on Saturday.

The boat operator found the teen floating face down in the water.

He jumped in to try to save her before he suffered a medical emergency.

The agency says bystanders pulled both victims from the water.

News outlets report the agency identified the teen as 18-year-old Emma Renee Fila and the pontoon boat operator as 70-year-old Terrance Andrew Dea.

