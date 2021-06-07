City of Jackson to celebrate Flag Day at Liberty Park

JACKSON, Tenn. –The City of Jackson is celebrating Flag Day on Monday, June 14 with a community ceremony.

The Flag Day Ceremony will be held at Liberty Garden Park on Channing Way, starting at 10 a.m.

Keep Jackson Beautiful is partnering with the city of Jackson, Madison County, the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 995 to celebrate the American Flag.

Flags will line the Freedom Walking Trail from June 9 through June 19.

“We look forward to celebrating our flag each year. This year is no different,” said Mayor Scott Conger in a news release. “The Flag Day ceremony this year is additionally meaningful because we are able to honor two of our local veterans, Joseph Davis and Wayne Monks.”

Davis is a World War II veteran. Monks is a Korean War veteran.