Jackson names Steve Beverly as Hub City Hero for June

JACKSON, Tenn. — Steve Beverly has been recognized as Jackson’s Hub City Hero for the month of June.

The city says Beverly is a native of Columbus, Georgia, and has over 30 years of journalism experience.

“Steve’s heart for the City of Jackson, Tennessee and the people who live here is top notch,” said Mayor Scott Conger. “Steve has spent over 30 years in Jackson reporting the news accurately and fairly all with the love of the city in mind.”

Beverly says that a love for the city and its people is a key to success.

“In television, if you don’t love people and the city where you serve, you will never be successful,” Beverly said. “I have tried to forge relationships with the average person on the street and neighborhood as well as the leadership of every community [I] have lived.”

Beverly is among five others who have been named a Hub City Hero:

After a year of winners have been selected by the city, one person will be awarded $1,000 to donate to a non-profit of their choice.

