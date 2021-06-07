‘Kitten season’ causes strain on local animal care center

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local animal care center is asking for your help in caring for some animals.

“Cause you’d think kitten season lasts just a couple months, but it doesn’t. It kicks off in March and runs through probably November. So we have a massive influx of cats and kittens,” said Whitney Owen, Animal Services Director for the City of Jackson.

Kitten season is here, and more and more cats are being brought into the Jackson Animal Care Center.

“Currently, we have over 100 cats in our program. We also have about three dozen dogs in residence at the facility at this time that are either ready or will be ready in the next 10 days,” Owen said.

The Jackson Animal Care Center is asking for your help in housing some of their cats and kittens, either through adoptions or fostering.

“We would love to have more foster involvement in the community, and we need adopters as well. You do not have to live in Madison County or Jackson to adopt,” Owen said.

Adoption fees are $80 for cats and $120 for dogs.

The pets are spayed and neutered, dewormed, and up-to-date on all of their vaccinations when they go to their new families.

“So June is National Adopt-A-Cat Month. So we are running an adoption special on all of our adults. Adults are half price for the month of June, so the adoption fee is $40,” Owen said.

Fostering an animals is free, and the Animal Care Center says they’ll provide any necessary items for the pet you choose to foster.

“Whoever wants to foster for us is welcome. We do not have any age restrictions, monetary restrictions, anything like that. As long as you’re a good person and willing to take good care of our pet, then were excited to have you,” Owen said.

For more information on how you can adopt or foster, click here.